Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

HSBC launches $1 billion planned share buyback

05/04/2022 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York

LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC has kicked off its planned $1 billion share buyback on Wednesday, as it seeks to redeploy excess capital and reward shareholders.

The London-listed global lender has appointed Merrill Lynch International to conduct the process, which could see as many as 2 billion HSBC ordinary shares cancelled in a move that should lead to a boost in average earnings per share.

Merrill Lynch will make trading decisions in relation to the buyback independently of HSBC and will purchase shares 'on exchange', the bank said.

The process is due to end on Aug. 31.

Late last month, HSBC said it would put plans for a 2022 buyback programme on ice after reporting a larger than expected hit to capital reserves driven by rising inflation and geopolitical tension.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Pamela Barbaglia)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58aPakistan's new cenbank governor Murtaza Syed is former deputy governor
RE
02:56aEU to ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters - von der Leyen
RE
02:56aFrance's Socialists and hard-left LFI agree alliance in principle for June parliament vote
RE
02:55aAustralia shares end choppy session lower ahead of U.S. Fed meet outcome
RE
02:53aMARKETMIND : 1%, 2%, 3%..
RE
02:51aRyanair load factor tops 90% for first time since COVID-19 began
RE
02:50aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:47aEU to lay out new sanctions on Russia, targeting oil imports
RE
02:47aBritain's WPD pays $19 million for 'failing vulnerable customers', regulator says
RE
02:46aBritain's Boohoo sees tough year ahead as profit falls 28%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows
2Starbucks misses sales estimates on China COVID curbs, suspends guidanc..
3Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
4TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
5Equinor posts record $18 billion profit as gas prices soar in Europe

HOT NEWS