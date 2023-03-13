"This acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK," HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement.
(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by John O'Donnell)
LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC said on Monday it had acquired the UK subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank for 1 pound.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|592.60 GBX
|-4.59%
|-4.16%
|141,072
|106.04 USD
|-60.41%
|-62.72%
|6,279