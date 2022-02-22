Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

HSBC sees risks of wider contagion to markets from Russia-Ukraine conflict - CEO

02/22/2022 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HSBC branch in Hong Kong

LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of HSBC, one of Europe's largest banks, said on Tuesday he was concerned about the risk of "wider contagion" for global markets from the deepening crisis in Ukraine.

Noel Quinn told Reuters in an interview that while the direct exposure for HSBC was limited, he was alert to wider fallout.

"It's clear that there is a likelihood of contagion or some second order effect, but it will depend on the severity of the conflict and the severity of the retaliation if there is a conflict," he said.

Ewen Stevenson, the bank's chief financial officer, told Reuters the bank was monitoring the security situation for its 200 staff in Moscow but was not currently considering withdrawing employees.

"Frankly, our main focus today is the safety and security of our own staff. The great majority of whom are Russians," he said.

(Reporting by Lawrence White, writing by Iain Withers, editing by John O'Donnell and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.55% 543.6 Delayed Quote.21.88%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.22% 79.3306 Delayed Quote.4.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aBritain's M&S in Clinique tie-up
RE
05:28aU.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
RE
05:26aUK to immediately impose hard economic sanctions on Russia - PM Johnson says
RE
05:26aNorway's January oil and gas output falls
RE
05:25aIndian bond yields rise, rupee falls as Ukraine tensions escalate
RE
05:19aHSBC sees risks of wider contagion to markets from Russia-Ukraine conflict - CEO
RE
05:19aKazakh tenge falls 2% vs dollar on Ukraine escalation
RE
05:18aPhilippines detects bird flu in duck, quail farms
RE
05:17aExclusive-Ukraine central bank eyes new IMF talks in April to soothe markets over Russia
RE
05:17aEthiopia's Abiy tells banking sector to get ready for foreign competitors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
2Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
3Ukraine war fears pummel stocks, lift oil to 7-year high
4Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% oil and gas emissions cut by 2030
5VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen informs

HOT NEWS