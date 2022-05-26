HSBC weighs IPO of Indonesia business - Bloomberg News

The London-based bank is yet to file a formal IPO application in Jakarta but the talks for a share sale are at an advanced stage, according to the .

Indonesia's Financial Services Authority declined to comment on the report, while HSBC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The IPO news comes a month after HSBC's largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant Ping An, called for a spin off of the bank's Asian operations in a move to boost returns.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru)