Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan

12/01/2022 | 09:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed during a photo opportunity at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold.

The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars of storage fees.

HSBC had been the sole custodian of gold for SPDR Gold Trust, also known as GLD, since the fund launched in 2004. The bank currently stores about 910 tonnes of gold for GLD in London.

"The addition of JPM will change the current, single-custodian and vault operating model, to accommodate the activity of the fund in anticipation of future growth," the World Gold Council (WGC), which runs the fund, said in a statement.

HSBC said: "We're pleased to continue acting as a custodian for the World Gold Council's SPDR Gold Trust."

JPMorgan declined to comment.

The U.S. bank will become a custodian for GLD from Dec. 6, the WGC said.

(This story has been corrected to fix day in lead)

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:41aSouth Africa's Ramaphosa: from activist to businessman to wounded president
RE
09:39aHSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
RE
09:37aNigeria finance minister says borrowing still sustainable
RE
09:36aChina says it supports resolving Zambia debt issues
RE
09:33aEU agrees $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil -EU diplomat
RE
09:32aEU's von der Leyen says Brexit talks with UK's Sunak encouraging
RE
09:31aU.S. Justice Department weighing new guidance on messaging apps, clawback policies -official
RE
09:30aSicily says Italy to put trustees in charge of Lukoil-owned refinery
RE
09:30aCompanies have reached deal on FCAS jet programme, says Dassault Aviation head
RE
09:26aTurkey calls for U.S. understanding ahead of possible Syria operation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
2Credit Suisse's fund outflows may spark M&A talk - JPMorgan
3Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
4Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
5SAP and Salzgitter AG: Pioneers charting the course to green steel

HOT NEWS