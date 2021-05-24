HUD No. 21-091

May 24, 2021

HUD ANNOUNCES $145 MILLION FUNDING OPPORTUNITY TO ADDRESS THE NEEDS OF YOUTH EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is making $145 million in competitive funding available to build systems intended to end youth homelessness in local and rural communities through HUD's Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP). Competitive funding is available to up to 50 communities for implementation of youth specific innovative programs to address the needs of youth experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Read HUD's Notice of Opportunity.

'Getting and keeping young people off the streets and helping them find a safe, stable home can change the trajectory of their lives,' said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. 'Local leaders who are on the ground every day know what it takes to meet the needs of youth experiencing homelessness, and this funding will empower them to do so. I am pleased to announce this funding and encourage local groups to apply.'

'While eradicating youth homelessness is a tough challenge, we can work toward the goal of getting it done with the help of our local partners,' said Arthur Jemison, HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary. 'Offering this funding to local communities through our Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program not only helps vulnerable youth but it also brings us closer to ending youth homelessness as we know it.'

The Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program was developed with youth in mind, relying upon the recommendations provided directly from young people who had experienced homelessness. To ensure that the program meets the needs of young people, HUD has continued to work closely with young people with lived experience in the application review process and to provide technical assistance to communities to help them incorporate youth voices and leadership into their local work. HUD works closely with our Federal partners, including the Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Department of Education, and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, program development and application assessment to ensure that YHDP communities are working with a diverse set of stakeholders and across silos to assist youth in crisis.

Selected communities will use funding for rapid re-housing, permanent supportive housing, and transitional housing, and to fund innovative programs, such as host homes. YHDP will also support youth-focused performance measurement and coordinated entry systems. To date, HUD has funded almost 300 projects in 44 communities across the country through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. HUD is excited to work with the next cohort of YHDP communities and the great work that they will do to address youth homelessness.