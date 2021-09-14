HUD No. 21-142

Tuesday

September 14, 2021

HUD ANNOUNCES $51 MILLION IN FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES FOR HOUSING COUNSELING AGENCIES

Notice published today allows HUD-approved housing counseling agencies and intermediaries to apply for funding to maintain and expand critical services for the nation's renters, homebuyers, and homeowners.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Office of Housing Counseling announced on Tuesday it is making $51 million in grants available through a Notice of Funding Opportunity to support HUD-approved housing counseling agencies and intermediary organizations across the country. These comprehensive housing counseling grants will help hundreds of housing counseling agencies maintain and expand their services. The funding will also assist those homeowners and renters who continue to struggle financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly individuals and families of color who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

'HUD is proud to make this funding available to housing counseling agencies across the nation,' said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. 'As our country continues to address the economic and public health impacts of COVID-19, the funding HUD is making available today is critical to ensuring resources and HUD-certified housing counseling professionals are available to support renters and homeowners so they can remain in their homes.'

The grant funding opportunity includes components that will allow housing counseling agencies to play a strong role in advancing racial equity in homeownership, supporting disaster relief and recovery counseling, and helping seniors to age in place by:

Allocating new funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other Minority Serving Institutions or agencies partnering with them: HUD has allocated $3 million specifically for HUD-approved housing counseling agencies that can demonstrate their status as a Historically Black College or University, Tribal College or University, or other Minority Serving Institution, or for housing counseling agencies that will partner with such organizations.

HUD has allocated $3 million specifically for HUD-approved housing counseling agencies that can demonstrate their status as a Historically Black College or University, Tribal College or University, or other Minority Serving Institution, or for housing counseling agencies that will partner with such organizations. Prioritizing emergency preparedness and disaster recovery counseling: Emergency preparedness and disaster recovery counseling is now part of the standard grant application so that agencies providing these services may potentially receive greater funding.

Emergency preparedness and disaster recovery counseling is now part of the standard grant application so that agencies providing these services may potentially receive greater funding. Including incentives for Home Equity Conversion Mortgage foreclosure prevention counseling: Agencies which commit to provide foreclosure prevention counseling to seniors with Home Equity Conversion Mortgages will receive additional incentives as part of the funding process.

HUD encourages all eligible housing counseling agencies to review the Notice of Funding Opportunity and submit applications before the October 14, 2021, application deadline.

About the Comprehensive Notice of Funding Opportunity and HUD's Office of Housing Counseling

The HUD Comprehensive Notice of Funding Opportunity provides HUD-approved housing counseling agencies with the opportunity to apply for grant funds to support a broad array of counseling services that help individuals and families find and keep their homes, including those looking to buy their first home; searching for affordable rental housing; or seeking to avoid foreclosure or eviction.

Working through a network of more than 1,600 approved counseling agencies employing over 3,600 HUD-certified counselors, it is expected that more than one million households will receive the counseling services they need. See HUD's map linking to HUD-approved housing counseling agencies throughout the United States and its territories.

There are many ways to find a HUD-approved housing counseling agency. Visit HUD's website or call (800) 569-4287 for our interactive telephone directory.