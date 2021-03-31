Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HUD Announces $64 Million In Critical Housing Funding Going To Alaska Native Communities

03/31/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
03.30.21

Senator Murkowski visiting families in Native Village of Savoonga in August 2018

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the allocation of $450 million to assist with COVID related tribal housing needs. Of these available funds, more than $64 million will be going specifically to help Alaska Native communities. Vice Chairman Murkowski provided the following statement on the announcement.

'Overcrowded housing and homelessness is an issue impacting far too many communities, especially rural areas, only to be exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. On tribal lands across the United States, 16 percent of Native households experience overcrowding, and the figure is double that in Alaska Native villages. In rural Alaska villages, 36 percent of households have incomplete plumbing, incomplete kitchens or overcrowding. It's an uphill battle fighting coronavirus-or any other diseases for that matter-when we have so many people living in poor conditions detrimental to their health and well-being. These much-needed funds from HUD will help Native communities in Alaska, and throughout the United States, make steps to improve housing and more in their efforts toward recovery from COVID-19,' said Vice Chairman Murkowski. 'There are many barriers to providing safe and affordable housing to communities located in hard-to-reach areas of Alaska. These funds will continue to ensure that tribal communities have access to resources necessary for their members to seek out safe and affordable housing during these challenging times.'

In August 2018, Senator Murkowski chaired a Committee field hearing in the remote, Native Village of Savoonga, Alaska. During the field hearing on 'Overcrowded Housing and the Impacts on American Indian and Alaska Natives,' a panel of witnesses gave testimonials to the issue, as well as solutions to overcrowded housing and housing affordability. As Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Murkowski continues to work with Tribal communities to identify and find viable, innovative solutions to address the housing needs in Tribal communities.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (Public Law 117-2) requires that the funds available for allocation are in accordance with Title I of the Native American Housing and Self Determination Act (NAHASDA) and distributed under the same funding formula used in Fiscal Year 2021. These funds are to help Indian Tribes recover from housing issues further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the list of awardees, click here.


Disclaimer

Lisa Murkowski published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 18:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:10pNU MED PLUS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND (form 10-K)
AQ
02:09pHOCKEY FOR A CAUSE : Mena's President's Day Cup
PU
02:09pEIFFAGE  : Announcement regarding negotiations between VINCI Concessions and Eiffage with a view to file simplified tender offer, followed by a squeeze-out, for the shares of Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage, if the conditions for implementation are met, at a price of 23.0 euros (cum dividend)
PU
02:09pSoybeans, corn rally on lower-than-expected U.S. planting intentions
RE
02:09pTHE DOCUSIGN SUMMER INTERN PROGRAM : Connections, Career Exploration, Learning Opportunities and More
PU
02:09pROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Supreme Court Hands Down Landmark Ruling On Jurisdiction And Parent Company Liability
AQ
02:09pSHARON TOMKINS Q&A : Leading the Energy Transition
PU
02:09pGATX CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:09pFenway Sports Group Announces Significant Investment by RedBird Capital Partners; LeBron James, Maverick Carter Join FSG Ownership
BU
02:08pSPRING VALLEY ACQUISITION  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Archegos losses tallied up, industry regulatory scrutiny grows
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns sour
3Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5Poland's CD Projekt to seek M&A targets in bid to become a top gamemaker

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ