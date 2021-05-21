Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HUD Employees Named Finalists for Coveted "Sammie" Award

05/21/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HUD No. 21-089
HUD Public Affairs
(202) 708-0685 		FOR RELEASE
Friday
May 21, 2021

HUD EMPLOYEES NAMED FINALISTS FOR COVETED 'SAMMIE' AWARD
Michelle Daniels, Charles D. Eldridge, Ryan E. Jones and the Foster Youth to Independence team recognized for 'Management Excellence.'

WASHINGTON - A group of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) employees are finalists for the 2021 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals (Sammies). Michelle Daniels, Charles D. Eldridge, Ryan E. Jones and the Foster Youth to Independence Team, created an innovative program offering housing assistance and social services to young people aging out of foster care to prevent them from becoming homeless and to provide an opportunity for self-sufficiency.

Daniels, Eldridge, Jones, and the Foster Youth to Independence Team are finalists in the 'Management Excellence Category,' which recognizes a federal employee or team for a significant accomplishment that exemplifies efficient, effective, and results-oriented government. The Sammies is one of the most prestigious recognitions for federal service, commonly referred to as the 'Oscars' of government service. Winners will be announced in fall 2021.

'We are excited to have HUD employees recognized for such a prestigious award, highlighting their tremendous work during such a challenging and extraordinary moment in our country's history,' said Dominque Blom, HUD General Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing. 'Having affordable housing options for everyone, particularly our youth who are aging out of foster care, is essential and helps put them on the path to success. We wish Team HUD good luck and thank the Partnership for recognizing the achievements of our Foster Youth to Independence Program.'

'This program is so unique in that it was designed by foster youth themselves working with HUD staff to create an on-demand housing subsidy for youth aging out of foster care,' said Danielle Bastarache, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Housing and Voucher Programs. 'The FYI program provides foster youth with housing security that is so critical for self-sufficiency and success in life.'

'For each of the unprecedented challenges we have faced in the last year, dedicated public servants have worked behind the scenes to move our country forward, heal our nation and strengthen our democracy,' said Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service. 'The 2021 Service to America Medals finalists have shown tremendous commitment to the public good, and they, like all public servants, deserve our support and recognition.'

Joining the Foster Youth to Independence Team as 2021 finalists, are a team that worked with technology companies to combat misinformation that threatened the integrity of the 2020 census; a team that successfully led federal assistance for the 2020-21 presidential transition in the midst of the pandemic; and a team that oversaw the landing of a rover on Mars, a successful U.S. flight to the International Space Station, and planning to put the first woman and first person of color on the Moon.

The finalists are also eligible for the Service to American Medals People's Choice Award. Members of the public can vote online for the federal employees they believe have made the most significant contributions in public service. The People's Choice winner will be announced in the summer.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 15:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:59aHALLIBURTON  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:59aARCLIGHT CLEAN TRANSITION II  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:59aMonitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 60th weekly report
PU
11:59aPLANO & PLANO DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO S A  : Institutional Presentation 1Q21
PU
11:59aAUDIUS SE  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:59aImago BioSciences to Present Updated Data from Phase 2 Studies of Bomedemstat for the Treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia and Myelofibrosis at 2021 European Hematology Association Virtual Congress
BU
11:57aSAGE  : Why financial wellness programs are good for business (and even better for your employees)
PU
11:57aD&I : Good for Business!
PU
11:57aAM BEST  : Affirms Credit Ratings of TD Reinsurance (Barbados) Inc.
BU
11:56aCHP MERGER CORP.  : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar higher on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data; weekly loss on cards
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...
4COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin tumbles after China says to crack down on mining, trading activities
5EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks flat as Richemont jump offsets UK slide

HOT NEWS