Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HUD Releases Video Featuring Section 3 Recipient

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 02:40pm EDT
HUD No. 20-164
HUD Public Affairs
(202) 708-0685 		FOR RELEASE
Friday
October 2, 2020

HUD RELEASES VIDEO FEATURING SECTION 3 RECIPIENT

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today launched the latest story in the 'Humans of HUD' campaign, which features photos and videos of individuals who have overcome hardships with assistance from HUD.

Gary Hugley, a recipient of HUD's Section 3 Program, shares the struggles he faced after losing his mother and how Section 3 helped him find employment, allowing him to take on the responsibility of caring for his younger siblings.

This week, HUD Secretary Ben Carson announced the Department's revised Section 3 rule. The final rule helps bring economic opportunities to HUD-assisted families through sustainable jobs while reducing regulatory barriers on the communities who receive the funds.

Humans of HUD is a photoblog and videoblog dedicated to documenting the journeys of people who are impacted by the Department's programs and services. The inspiring collection of photos and stories are part of an ongoing, intimate conversation with everyday Americans who are working to overcome homelessness, drug addiction, natural disasters, among other challenges. Individuals interested in sharing their story with Humans of HUD can submit it to HumansofHUD@hud.gov.

Through this series of personal portraits and interviews, HUD has created a window into the lives of America's most vulnerable populations. The series will be featured regularly on HUD's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages, and archived on HUD.gov/HumansofHUD.

Listen to Gary's story and other Humans of HUD stories on HUD's YouTube channel.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 18:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:12p
BU
03:12p
BU
03:11pKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
BU
03:11pAIR FACTORY® PMTA Acceptance Letter Received
BU
03:10pTRAFFIC ADVISORY : Lane Reduction on West Verdugo Avenue in between Orchard Drive and North Reese Place in the City of Burbank Beginning October 5
PU
03:10pNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Ic bus introduces federally approved driver barrier kit
PU
03:10pSYLOGIST : Renews and Expands Microsoft Relationship, Strategic Initiatives, CEO Retirement
AQ
03:08pARM : Spins-out Cerfe Labs to Advance Development of CeRAM Memory Technology
BU
03:07pAMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR CORP /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:05pInitial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
AQ
Latest news "Companies"