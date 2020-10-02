HUD No. 20-164

Friday

October 2, 2020

HUD RELEASES VIDEO FEATURING SECTION 3 RECIPIENT

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today launched the latest story in the 'Humans of HUD' campaign, which features photos and videos of individuals who have overcome hardships with assistance from HUD.

Gary Hugley, a recipient of HUD's Section 3 Program, shares the struggles he faced after losing his mother and how Section 3 helped him find employment, allowing him to take on the responsibility of caring for his younger siblings.

This week, HUD Secretary Ben Carson announced the Department's revised Section 3 rule. The final rule helps bring economic opportunities to HUD-assisted families through sustainable jobs while reducing regulatory barriers on the communities who receive the funds.

Humans of HUD is a photoblog and videoblog dedicated to documenting the journeys of people who are impacted by the Department's programs and services. The inspiring collection of photos and stories are part of an ongoing, intimate conversation with everyday Americans who are working to overcome homelessness, drug addiction, natural disasters, among other challenges. Individuals interested in sharing their story with Humans of HUD can submit it to HumansofHUD@hud.gov.

Through this series of personal portraits and interviews, HUD has created a window into the lives of America's most vulnerable populations. The series will be featured regularly on HUD's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages, and archived on HUD.gov/HumansofHUD.

Listen to Gary's story and other Humans of HUD stories on HUD's YouTube channel.