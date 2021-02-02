Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HUD and Puerto Rico Housing Department Announce New Action to Enable Stronger Recovery for the Island

02/02/2021 | 12:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HUD No. 21-015
HUD Public Affairs
(202) 708-0685 		FOR RELEASE
Tuesday
February 2, 2021

HUD AND PUERTO RICO HOUSING DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCE NEW ACTION TO ENABLE STRONGER RECOVERY FOR THE ISLAND

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Puerto Rico's housing department, Departamento de la Vivienda, today announced two partial approvals of Vivienda's Action Plan, approving the use of to $6 billion in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation CDBG-MIT) funding for Puerto Rico.

'HUD and the Biden Administration are committed to working with Puerto Rico to reset our relationship on the island's recovery efforts, and the action we are taking today will play a key role in this effort by ensuring that Puerto Rico is able to access and spend critical disaster and recovery funds on urgent unmet needs,' said Arthur Jemison, HUD's Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Community, Planning and Development.

On January 20, 2021, HUD, under the previous administration, issued a Partial Approval of Puerto Rico's Annual Action Plan worth more than $4.9 billion. This Partial Approval carried with it conditions on Puerto Rico's CDBG-MIT funds. Under the new Administration, HUD and the Departamento de la Vivienda are committed to resetting the relationship and accelerating access to promised reconstruction and resilience funding while ensuring transparency and accountability. HUD's is working is to remove onerous conditions placed on the more than $20B of CDBG-DR and CDBG-MIT funds allocated to Puerto Rico, which are unique to Puerto Rico, to free up these long-promised funds and bring the relationship in line with other jurisdictions.

Further, the Partial Approval required HUD's Office of Community Planning and Development (CPD) to take an action by February 1, 2021, or have the burdensome terms and conditions of the Plan further codified; and thus difficult to amend.

Working in consultation with Vivienda's leadership, on February 1, 2021, HUD CPD approved several new elements of the plan giving access to another $1.3 billion in CDBG-DR funding. At the suggestion of Vivienda, HUD CPD issued technical disapproval to an aspect of the Action Plan, giving the organization both the time to make minor changes in the plan and the window to work with HUD remove the conditions previously imposed. This action enables Vivienda and HUD to reset their relationship on Puerto Rico's disaster recovery and to eliminate the red tape that prevents faster recovery.

Specifically, HUD's action gives Vivienda access to an additional $1.3 billion, for a total of $6 billion under the Action Plan, and creates the opportunity for Vivienda and HUD remove the onerous conditions in the previous administration's Partial Approval and Grant Agreement that are holding back progress by slowing the housing department's access to the funds. By giving Vivienda additional time to enhance its housing plan, HUD will have the necessary time to work with Vivienda to remove oversight impediments, while allowing the $6 billion to go to work on the island immediately.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 17:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pYOUGOV : Should countries work closer together to beat COVID?
PU
01:06pMEDINCELL S A : announces three new products entering regulatory development02.02.2021
PU
01:06pBREAKING NOTICE : ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Tricida Inc. Investors With Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – TCDA
BU
01:05pAirTest Introduces Next Generation WiFi CO2 Sensor for School Classrooms
NE
01:04pFREENET : announces further share buyback program and proposes total distribution of 1.65 euros per share
PU
01:02pF I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S P A : Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. qualifies as an "SME" as per article 1, paragraph 1, letter w-quater.1) of the CFA
PU
01:02pSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Announces Extensive Super Bowl LV Programming Lineup Featuring On-Site and Virtual Coverage
PR
01:01pGRYPHON USA : Expands Auction Group to Better Service Bank REO Marketplace
PR
01:01pFEDERAL RESERVE : Updates FedNowSM Service Launch to 2023
BU
01:01pEFG COMPANIES : Brings Home Two Golds and A Silver at National Stevie® Awards
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
2BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
3FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Meets 2020 Guidance; Expects 2021 Earnings Hit From Pandemic
4GameStop shares halve, spelling possible end to manic Reddit rally
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ