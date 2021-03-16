Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HUMBL, Inc. Announces Aurea Group Ventures Investment and Partnership for Exclusive Chile Country Rights

03/16/2021 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

San Diego, CA., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (“HUMBL”) (OTCMARKETS: TSNPD) and Aurea Group Ventures (“Aurea Group”), a Chilean multi-family office, announced today the signing of a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) for the purchase by Aurea Group of HUMBL common stock and the country rights to Chile for a purchase price of up to $7,500,000 (USD).

Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Aurea Group, through an affiliate, agreed to purchase 437,500 shares of HUMBL common stock for $1,000,000. The payment for these shares is due on or before March 30, 2021. In addition, Aurea Group also received the right to purchase 1,562,000 additional shares of HUMBL common stock and a 35% equity interest in a Chilean subsidiary HUMBL intends to form to conduct its operations in Chile for $6,500,000. Aurea Group’s purchase right expires on December 31, 2021.

The Agreement provides that if Aurea Group exercises its right to purchase the subsidiary interest, it will receive 35% of the profits from operations of the HUMBL family of products in Chile, including the HUMBL® Mobile Division, HUMBL Hubs, HUMBL Marketplace, and HUMBL Financial. In addition, Aurea Group also received a right of first refusal with respect to regional or country rights sales in Latin America.

HUMBL and Aurea Group are already underway on HUMBL Latin America business development discussions in key verticals such as: banking, merchant and financial services, real estate, hospitality, tourism, sports, festivals, entertainment and ticketing services in the region.

“At Aurea Group Ventures, our mission is to find, invest, import and work together as a partner with disruptive global companies at the forefront of innovation, and HUMBL perfectly represents this vision. We are strongly confident in how this top-tier HUMBL team and technologies will revolutionize multiple industries in Latin America and the world," said Juan Pablo Morales, CEO and Director of Aurea Group.

“We are deeply honored to be represented in Latin America region by such an educated, ethical and visionary set of partners as the team at Aurea Group,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “While HUMBL will not be selling the exclusive HUMBL distribution rights to all 195 global countries, we are keenly aware of the rapid scale we can achieve in certain regions, through distribution partners. Their working history with brands like Booking Holdings, Airbnb and Expedia Group gives us great confidence in the road ahead for HUMBL as we enter the Latin American market in the year ahead.”

The HUMBL and Aurea Group teams will be performing investment meetings in the second quarter of 2021 in the Latin America region to discuss further partnerships and rights sales, pending the continued resolution of COVID-19 travel protocols.

The two parties will be celebrating their partnership with the blockchain tokenization of several collectible physical assets and NFT’s from the region, that will be tokenized using the HUMBL Token Engine and secured by HUMBL Origin Assurance.

About Aurea Group

Aurea Group's main objective is to provide independent and comprehensive advice for the wealth management of families, foundations, family offices and institutional clients, through dedicated, transparent, and confidential work. Aurea Group has a multidisciplinary team of professionals and analysts who provide tailor-made solutions for each of their clients, focusing on the global search for attractive investment alternatives, both in financial products and in real assets. The company also pursues the development of new businesses through its “Ventures” area.

Website: www.en.aureagroup.cl

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL is a new, Web 3 platform being developed to seamlessly connect consumers and merchants in the digital economy, across its HUMBL Mobile, HUMBL Marketplace and HUMBL Financial divisions.

HUMBL Mobile Applications will deliver more seamless global transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods and financial services into reduced clicks for the customer.

HUMBL Marketplace was developed to connect customers and merchants online in online listings and blockchain tokenization in areas like physical assets, real estate, hospitality, ticketing and NFTs.

HUMBL Financial has developed new software and algorithms for the digital asset trading markets, which are a new global market for blockchain technologies, and will also offer other credit, lending and financial services.

Website: www.HUMBLpay.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

https://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/ti?nf=NzM5MjI2NiMyNTEwODExIzUwMDAzMDkyMw==

CONTACT:
HUMBL, LLC
investors@HUMBLpay.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

HUMBL, Inc.

Aurea Group of HUMBL

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aABLIVA  : reports completion of KL1333 Phase 1a/b study
AQ
09:46aGRAHAM  : University of Dubuque Partners with Kaplan to Strengthen Students' Work Readiness and Employability in the Financial Sector
BU
09:46aEXXON MOBIL  : ExxonMobil Files Definitive Proxy and Shareholder Letter Urging Support for Directors
BU
09:45aASTRAZENECA  : EU regulator 'convinced' AstraZeneca benefit outweighs risk
AQ
09:44aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Dialog Semiconductor plc
DJ
09:44aLEUCROTTA EXPLORATION  : IIROC Trading Resumption - LXE
AQ
09:43aKBRA Appoints Stacie Olivares as Independent Board Director
BU
09:42aBlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
09:40aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P 500 muted at open as Fed meeting begins
RE
09:40aALYI Design Partner MODUS Producing Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle Video
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
3CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
4Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next 2 years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ