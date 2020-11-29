Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HVAC Equipment Market Procurement Report | Roadmap to Recovery for Businesses from the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic | SpendEdge

11/29/2020 | 01:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new HVAC Equipment market research report from SpendEdge indicates an incremental growth during the forecast period as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201128005043/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global HVAC Equipment Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global HVAC Equipment Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the markets recover SpendEdge expects the HVAC Equipment market size to grow by USD 23 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the HVAC Equipment market. Download free report sample

HVAC Equipment Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this HVAC Equipment research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

Insights Delivered into the HVAC Equipment Market

This market intelligence report on HVAC Equipment answers to all the critical problems faced by investors who seek cost-saving opportunities in a competitive market. It also offers actionable anecdotes on the industry structure and supply market forecasts including highlights of the top vendors in this market. Our procurement experts have determined effective category pricing strategies that are attuned to the dynamics of this market which can be leveraged to maximize revenue generation against minimum investments on the products.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment

The reports help buyers understand:

  • Global and regional spend potential for HVAC Equipment for the period of 2020-2024
  • Risk management and sustainability strategies
  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
  • Pricing outlook and factors influencing the procurement process

This HVAC Equipment Market procurement research report offers coverage of:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

For more information on the exact spend growth rate and yearly category spend, download a free sample.

This market intelligence report identifies the major costs incurred by suppliers and provides additional information on:

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

  • The HVAC Equipment market will register an incremental spend of about USD 23 billion during the forecast period.
  • The HVAC Equipment market is segmented by Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
  • The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Raytheon Technologies Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:21aCYBER MONDAY SKI DEALS (2020) : Best Ski Jackets, Pants, Helmets, Skis & More Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Highlighted by Deal Stripe
BU
02:16aTEMPUR-PEDIC CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2020) : Tempur-Pedic Mattress, Pillow, Mattress Topper & More Deals Tracked by Deal Tomato
BU
02:11aTABLE TENNIS CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2020) : Top Ping Pong Paddles, Ball, Table & More Deals Rated by Saver Trends
BU
02:11aiPhone 12 Pro Cyber Monday Deals 2020 Monitored by Retail Egg
BU
02:08aPudu Robotics Announces Newly Released Puductor2 to Improve Public Health Safety
BU
02:06aCYBER MONDAY KITCHENAID DEALS (2020) : KitchenAid Artisan, Professional & More Mixer Deals Reported by Consumer Articles
BU
01:56aBEST CYBER MONDAY LEGO DEALS 2020 : Best Millennium Falcon, BOOST, Star Wars & Harry Potter Sales Ranked by Retail Fuse
BU
01:56aBEST CYBER MONDAY ABERCROMBIE & FITCH DEALS 2020 : Top Shoes, Clothing & Fragrance Deals Listed by Spending Lab
BU
01:51aTRAMPOLINE CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2020) : Best Skywalker, Merax, My First Trampoline & Mini Trampoline Savings Rounded Up by Saver Trends
BU
01:51aCYBER MONDAY KEURIG DEALS 2020 : Keurig Elite, K Duo & More Coffee Maker Sales Collated by Spending Lab
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit negotiations restart in person as clock ticks down
2SK HYNIX, INC. : SK HYNIX : China halts operation at Korean chip plant after worker tests positive for coronav..
3Oregon's Longview Ranch Contributes to Healthy Elk Habitats with Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation
4Australia Threatens WTO Action Against China as Trade Row Intensifies
5MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD : From small businesses to farmers, middle India is driving demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ