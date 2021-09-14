HYAS : Announces Rebrand to Highlight Leading Innovations and Solutions in Cybersecurity

The cybersecurity services provider rebrands to clearly express the business value from its revolutionary solutions

HYAS, an award-winning company that specializes in blocking cyber attacks before they happen and delivering solutions to address modern cybersecurity challenges, today announced a brand refresh to express and capture that vision and efficacy. This more accurately conveys the power of the HYAS portfolio and includes the establishment of a new visual identity, new thought leadership programs, and a revised voice, all focused on what great cybersecurity gives an organization—the confidence to take their business where it needs to go.

“For the better half of a decade, we have refused to sit idly by and have given enterprises and their security teams unprecedented visibility and capability through our products and services,“ said David Ratner, HYAS CEO. “While much of the cybersecurity industry takes a reactive approach to attackers, HYAS puts customers back in the driver’s seat, giving them control in an ever-changing environment. We’re incredibly proud of our leading solutions, and wanted our brand to communicate the same bold message.”

The new brand messaging and overall refresh more accurately reflects and reinforces the efficacy and core competencies of the company's solutions around Protective DNS, fraud and threat investigation, and proactive protection from ransomware, supply-chain attacks, advanced malware, and even phishing.

“This new positioning comes at the right time,” said Melissa Blanchard, HYAS COO. “We have been experiencing exponential growth in on-boarding new customers and employees, and this sharp new voice helps us align top talent and customers that want to fundamentally change the game.”

In addition to its external rebranding, HYAS will be using its positioning to drive engineering and product development with recent key hires, feature releases, and partner integrations. HYAS’s growth momentum is moving forward at full speed, as it now counts two of the Fortune 5, international law enforcement, multiple Fortune 100 enterprises, and one of the world’s most popular social media platforms as customers of its HYAS Protect and HYAS Insight solutions.

“The cybersecurity industry is primed for an evolution and HYAS is out here to change the game. When an organization has that magical combination of something unique to offer and the confidence to take a stance, people should take note,” said Corey Hayes, Principal at Get Back Here Dog, who HYAS partnered with to help bring this voice to market.

