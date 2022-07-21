Log in
News: Latest News
HYUNDAI MOTOR Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 3 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTEST…

07/21/2022 | 12:30am EDT
HYUNDAI MOTOR Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 3 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 2.4 TRLN WON)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.00% 15300 End-of-day quote.-8.93%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.27% 189000 End-of-day quote.-9.57%
