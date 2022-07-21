HYUNDAI MOTOR Q2 REVENUE 36 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 33…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Ageing Population
In Vino Veritas
Fintechs
US Basketball
Smart City
Hydrogen
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Smart City
The SPAC
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Vegan Market
In Vino Veritas
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
HYUNDAI MOTOR Q2 REVENUE 36 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 33…
07/21/2022 | 12:30am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
HYUNDAI MOTOR Q2 REVENUE 36 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 33.6 TRLN WON)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION
0.00%
15300
-8.93%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
0.27%
189000
-9.57%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:45a
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president
RE
12:43a
EXCLUSIVE
: Taiwan central bank seen making 'timely' adjustments, but not sudden off-cycle hike
RE
12:42a
EMEA MORNING BRIEFING
: Investors on Edge Ahead of ECB, as Fears Over Italy, Nord Stream Mount
DJ
12:39a
SRI LANKA CRISIS
: Ranil wickremesinghe sworn in as president - p…
RE
12:38a
Taiwan central bank unlikely to make quick move on rat…
RE
12:37a
HYUNDAI MOTOR
: Anticipates external uncertainties to continue,…
RE
12:37a
HYUNDAI MOTOR
: Expects a gradual recovery from the global chip…
RE
12:30a
Hyundai motor q2 net profit 2.8 trln won (refinitiv smartestimat…
RE
12:30a
Hyundai motor q2 operating profit 3 trln won (refinitiv smartest…
RE
12:30a
Hyundai motor q2 revenue 36 trln won (refinitiv smartestimate 33…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Givaudan : 2022 Half year results
2
Explainer-Ukraine pushes for debt freeze to dodge hard default
3
First Majestic Silver : Announces At-The-Market Offering Equity Program
4
Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Result..
5
China solar installations more than double in first half - assn
More news
HOT NEWS
BELITE BIO, INC
-22.17%
Belite Bio Shares Drop 12% After IND Submitted for LBS-008 Vision Treatment
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
+14.34%
Coinbase Says It's Not Exposed to Troubled Crypto Firms; Stock Jumps
BIOGEN INC.
-5.80%
Biogen leans on new Alzheimer's drug to calm investor worries
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECH.
+7.77%
Transcript : HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 20, 2022
NUTRIEN LTD.
+1.92%
Nutrien buys Casa do Adubo to expand retail presence in Brazil
RICHELIEU HARDWARE L.
+1.62%
RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave