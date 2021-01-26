Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

HYUNDAI MOTOR Q4 NET PROFIT 1.3 TRLN WON VS CONSENSUS FORECAST OF 1.5 TRLN WON

01/26/2021 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HYUNDAI MOTOR Q4 NET PROFIT 1.3 TRLN WON VS CONSENSUS FORECAST OF 1.5 TRLN WON


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.42% 17300 End-of-day quote.8.46%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.17% 260000 End-of-day quote.35.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its european sales rise by 18.4% to 538,000 vehicles in 2021
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Says will aim to achieve operating margin of 4-5% this year
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its china sales rise by 27.6% to 562,000 vehicles in 2021
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Expects 2021 capex 8.9 trln won
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 net profit 1.3 trln won vs consensus forecast of 1.5 trln won
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 operating profit 1.6 trln won vs consensus forecast of 1.6 trln won
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 revenue 29.2 trln won vs consensus forecast of 29.4 trln won
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its north american regions' sales rise by 12% to 909,000 (not 812,000) vehicles in 2021
RE
12:11aHYUNDAI MOTOR : To pay year-end dividend of 3,000 won per common share
RE
12:11aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its european sales rise by 18.4% to 538,000 vehicles in 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3APPLE INC. : Investor payouts and job cuts jar with U.S. companies' social pledge
4Veggies, chicken, and meat supply arrive in MM markets
5BLACKBERRY LIMITED : BLACKBERRY : Expands Partnership with Baidu to Power Next Generation Autonomous Driving T..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ