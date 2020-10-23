Log in
Habitat for Humanity Mid-Ohio Workers Demand Union Recognition

10/23/2020 | 08:54am EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frustrated by staffing shortages, pandemic pay cuts and poor management, hourly employees at Habitat for Humanity Mid-Ohio demanded that Habitat Mid-Ohio CEO E.J. Thomas voluntarily recognize their union this morning via e-mail. The workers are organizing with the Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United (CMRJB), a union with approximately 4000 Ohio members that is affiliated with the 2-million-member Service Employees international Union (SEIU).

According to ReStore employee Leah Brudno, "We need a union to ensure that workers at every level are appreciated and have an opportunity to contribute to the decision-making processes in our organization." ReStore Associate Jonathan Bogner concurred adding, "I want a union because I take pride in my work and I want to know that my voice is being heard."

Despite the organization receiving approximately $500,000 in taxpayer subsidies from the City of Columbus and millions more in private donations, some hourly Habitat Mid-Ohio workers earn so little that they would actually qualify for one of the charity's mortgages – a situation exacerbated by pay cuts that were imposed during the height of the pandemic.

CMRJB Workers United Manager Kathy Hanshew said in a statement, "We are proud to stand with the workers of Habitat of Humanity Mid-Ohio. These non-profit workers provide invaluable services to our society and they deserve dignity and respect on the job and a livable wage. We urge CEO E.J. Thomas to take a good, hard look at his institution's current economic priorities and put workers first for a change. I know that a stable, happy, union workforce that is fairly compensated will ensure a more successful and mission driven Habitat Mid-Ohio for years to come. I implore Mr. Thomas to do the right thing and recognize his workers' union immediately."

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/habitat-for-humanity-mid-ohio-workers-demand-union-recognition-301158575.html

SOURCE Workers United

© PRNewswire 2020

