  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Hackers compromise FBI's external email system - Bloomberg News

11/13/2021 | 04:18pm EST
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hackers compromised the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s external email system on Saturday, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-13/fbi-s-email-system-compromised-hackers-warn-of-cyber-threat?sref=SCAzRb9t.

The hackers sent out tens of thousands of emails from an FBI email account warning of a possible cyberattack, the report added, citing threat-tracking organization Spamhaus Project.

The FBI is aware of fake emails originating from an FBI account, the agency said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
