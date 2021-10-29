Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hagerty to Host 2021 Capital Markets Showcase on November 17th

10/29/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, announced today that it will webcast its 2021 Capital Markets Showcase on Wednesday, November 17th, from its Garage + Social location in Bedford Hills, New York, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast will include a virtual Garage + Social tour led by Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty, presentations by McKeel and Hagerty CFO Fred Turcotte, and a Q+A session with analysts and investors by McKeel, Fred and Rob Kauffman, Chairman and CEO of Aldel Financial.  

"As we gear up to complete our proposed merger with Aldel Financial and join the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HGTY, we are excited to invite investors and analysts to experience Garage + Social while also learning more about our unique membership model, resilient financial performance, and growth prospects," said McKeel Hagerty, Hagerty CEO.

The webcast, presentation and Q+A session will be available on a live and replay basis on the 'Events & Presentations' page of Hagerty's investor relations site at http://investor.hagerty.com/.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market with a scalable, innovative membership model and immersive events, media content and valuation tools for car lovers everywhere. For more information, visit https://www.hagerty.com/.

About Hagerty Garage + Social

Hagerty Garage + Social is a collection of premium social and storage membership facilities for car lovers with locations in Chicago, New York, Miami, Toronto and Delray Beach, Florida. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-to-host-2021-capital-markets-showcase-on-november-17th-301412129.html

SOURCE Hagerty


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:30pFlint & Genesee Education & Talent's ‘Kindergarten-to-Career' Support System Combats Labor Shortage in Genesee County, Mich.
BU
02:30pThe University of Chicago Booth School of Business Announces 2022 Schedule of Open Enrollment Executive Education Programs
BU
02:30pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Investigates CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ, LOTZW) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
02:29pSOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:28pWORLDWIDE STRATEGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
02:28pHAMILTON LANE ALLIANCE HOLDINGS I, INC. Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:28pFIRST KEYSTONE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:27pFormer IMF official says Argentina will not pay the Fund
RE
02:25pElkem ASA - Sale of shares under share incentive programme
AQ
02:25pHelping Pioneer the Newest Trend, ApolloRebase Shoots for the Stars
NE
Latest news "Companies"