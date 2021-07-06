Haggs mine water treatment scheme

The River Nent is the second most metal polluted river in England. This pollution, by cadmium, lead and zinc, comes from several different sources and the effects on water quality and aquatic life can be seen for 60km along the River South Tyne and in the Tyne Estuary.

One of the most significant sources of pollution is the Haggs adit, an abandoned mine water drainage tunnel.

To improve the environment for people and wildlife, the Coal Authority and Environment Agency are developing a treatment scheme to remove the metals from the Haggs adit mine water before they get into the river.

Following discussions with the public and other stakeholders, we submitted a planning application to build the treatment scheme on land between Blagill and Nentsberry in Cumbria.

Planning permission was granted by Cumbria County Council in June 2019. You can look through the planning application on the Cumbria County Council website, using the reference: 3/18/9001.

The mine water will be captured at the adit portal in Nentsberry and taken to the treatment site in an underground pipeline.

The metals will be removed using 3 treatment ponds, then the water will pass through a new wetland before being put back into the River Nent.

We have appointed a contractor to build the scheme, I&H Brown Ltd.

We have also completed all of the land agreements we need to build and operate the scheme

The first stage of construction started in July 2020 and so far the following work has been completed:

construction of pumping station, surface water drainage channels and associated works to Site 38

installation of gravity main to A689 carriageway from Site 38 to Haggs adit

part installation of rising main to adjacent field west of A689 from Site 38 to Nent Bridge

improvements to the A689 surface water drainage from Haggs adit to Site 38

July to September

At Site 38, at the pumping station site, we will:

complete outfalls from surface water drainage swales

install mechanical and electrical equipment at pumping station

remove site cabins on completion of main work at this site

reinstate site to final condition

At the pipeline route we will:

install the mine water pipeline under the river by directional drilling just downstream of Nenthall Bridge

between mid July to September install traffic management on the A689 around Nenthall Bridge, and from the adit to site 38, primarily to complete resurfacing of all excavations in the highway

in late September install the pipeline along B6294 - this will require full closure of the road for several days and this work will not happen at the same time as the Cumbria Highways roadworks on Alston Front Street

At Site 4, at the treatment ponds site, we will:

undertake earthworks at treatment site to create new ponds and landform

install land drainage to manage surface water on site

construct outfall to river from treatment ponds

