News: Latest News
Haggs mine water treatment scheme

07/06/2021 | 06:36am EDT
The River Nent is the second most metal polluted river in England. This pollution, by cadmium, lead and zinc, comes from several different sources and the effects on water quality and aquatic life can be seen for 60km along the River South Tyne and in the Tyne Estuary.

One of the most significant sources of pollution is the Haggs adit, an abandoned mine water drainage tunnel.

To improve the environment for people and wildlife, the Coal Authority and Environment Agency are developing a treatment scheme to remove the metals from the Haggs adit mine water before they get into the river.

Following discussions with the public and other stakeholders, we submitted a planning application to build the treatment scheme on land between Blagill and Nentsberry in Cumbria.

Planning permission was granted by Cumbria County Council in June 2019. You can look through the planning application on the Cumbria County Council website, using the reference: 3/18/9001.

The mine water will be captured at the adit portal in Nentsberry and taken to the treatment site in an underground pipeline.

The metals will be removed using 3 treatment ponds, then the water will pass through a new wetland before being put back into the River Nent.

We have appointed a contractor to build the scheme, I&H Brown Ltd.

We have also completed all of the land agreements we need to build and operate the scheme

The first stage of construction started in July 2020 and so far the following work has been completed:

  • construction of pumping station, surface water drainage channels and associated works to Site 38

  • installation of gravity main to A689 carriageway from Site 38 to Haggs adit

  • part installation of rising main to adjacent field west of A689 from Site 38 to Nent Bridge

  • improvements to the A689 surface water drainage from Haggs adit to Site 38

2021 work schedule

July to September

At Site 38, at the pumping station site, we will:

  • complete outfalls from surface water drainage swales
  • install mechanical and electrical equipment at pumping station
  • remove site cabins on completion of main work at this site
  • reinstate site to final condition

At the pipeline route we will:

  • install the mine water pipeline under the river by directional drilling just downstream of Nenthall Bridge
  • between mid July to September install traffic management on the A689 around Nenthall Bridge, and from the adit to site 38, primarily to complete resurfacing of all excavations in the highway
  • in late September install the pipeline along B6294 - this will require full closure of the road for several days and this work will not happen at the same time as the Cumbria Highways roadworks on Alston Front Street

At Site 4, at the treatment ponds site, we will:

  • undertake earthworks at treatment site to create new ponds and landform
  • install land drainage to manage surface water on site
  • construct outfall to river from treatment ponds

View Nent Haggs mine water treatment scheme maps

View past updates relating to the Nent Haggs mine water treatment scheme

Read more about the work of the Water and Abandoned Metal Mines programme

Reports Maps

Maps and drawings relating to the Nent Haggs mine water treatment scheme.

Published 25 February 2016
Last updated 6 July 2021 + show all updates
  1. 6 July 2021

    Work schedule for July to September 2021 added

  2. 6 April 2021

    Updated work schedule with information for April and May 2021

  3. 25 June 2020

    Added schedule of works, with more detailed plans for the initial 12 weeks between July and October 2020

  4. 6 May 2020

    Building contractor details added to the page.

  5. 21 February 2020

    Updated to include information about anticipated construction date and to remove out of date information

  6. 21 March 2017

    Link for the interactive map of proposals for cleaning up mine water discharges into the River Nent added

  7. 17 October 2016

    Removed information about out of date proposals

  8. 25 February 2016

    First published.

