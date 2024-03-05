STORY: Haiti's army was called to patrol the international airport after reports of heavy gunfire and clashes with armed gangs in the area on Monday.

Gang violence in the Caribbean nation is escalating despite a 72-hour state of emergency declared by the government on Sunday in response to a massive prison break over the weekend.

Gangs themselves have warned residents in the capital Port-au-Prince to keep children home although the government has kept schools open during the state of emergency.

A fresh wave of gang violence last week forced around 15,000 people to flee the capital in just three days, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Many of them had already been displaced living in makeshift camps in schools and hospitals.

Victims of gang violence living in this camp told Reuters armed gangs destroyed their homes, forcing them into overcrowded living conditions with limited access to water.

The prison break over the weekend saw gangs break into two facilities, one of which is Haiti's largest prison.

It allowed an unknown number of inmates to escape.

Gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer, has called on gangs to join forces and overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henry who has been out of the public eye since traveling to Kenya to discuss an international force to fight Haiti's gangs.