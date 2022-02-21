Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Haiti hikes minimum wage by up to 54% following worker protests

02/21/2022 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Striking workers protest to demand higher wages, in Port-au-Prince

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haiti's government on Monday hiked the minimum wage by as much as 54% following weeks of demonstrations by garment workers who say their wages are not enough to keep up with the rising cost of living.

The office of Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Twitter posted a sliding scale of wage hikes that vary by economic activity, with the greatest increase going to workers in areas such as the electricity and telecommunications industries.

Employees in the clothing manufacturing sector, which export finished products to U.S. retailers, received a 37% increase. That takes their wages to just under $7.50 per day, compared with the $15 per day that union leaders had demanded.

For decades, Haiti has promoted itself as a center for clothing manufacturing thanks to low wages and proximity to U.S. markets.

Workers over the years have complained that pay is too low to cover basic goods, which are often more expensive than in other countries due to weak infrastructure and gang violence.

A group of U.S. members of Congress in November said they were asking the heads of 62 American companies that import garments from Haiti for information on "protections in place for workers employed by their companies and suppliers."

Haitian officials have in the past said that increasing wages by too much would leave the garment industries at risk of losing competitiveness with respect to other countries such as the neighboring Dominican Republic.

(Reporting by Gessika Thomas, writing by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11pAt least 55 killed in explosion at Burkina Faso gold mine site
RE
05:10pPaul Farmer, U.S. doctor dedicated to the world's poor, dies at 62
RE
05:08pBrazil wholesaler Assai posts 76% increase in Q4 net profit
RE
04:56pN.Korea's Kim congratulates China on Olympics, says together they will frustrate U.S. threats
RE
04:54pBritain prepares Russia sanctions, says Putin has broken international law
RE
04:54pBritain prepares Russia sanctions, says Putin has broken international law
RE
04:50pHaiti hikes minimum wage by up to 54% following worker protests
RE
04:47pGeorge Floyd restraint seemed 'reasonable,' ex-officer testifies
RE
04:43pBiden has started interviews for Supreme Court pick - source
RE
04:41pPutin vents Ukraine grievances as justification for recognising Donbass
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3World stocks hit 3-week lows, oil rises on Russia-Ukraine fears
4Hong Kong shares close down as new regulatory rules weigh
5Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

HOT NEWS