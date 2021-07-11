Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Reuters) - Haitian police said on
Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the
assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom
authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace
Moise.
Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince
home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins
formed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, plunging the
troubled Caribbean nation deeper into turmoil.
National Police Chief Leon Charles told a news conference
the arrested man, 63-year-old Christian Emmanuel Sanon, flew to
Haiti on a private jet in early June, accompanied by hired
security guards, and wanted to take over as president.
He did not explain Sanon's motives beyond saying they were
political, but added that one of those in custody had contacted
him upon being arrested. Sanon, in turn, contacted two other
"intellectual authors" of the assassination, Charles added.
"The mission of these attackers was initially to ensure the
safety of Emmanuel Sanon, but later the mission was
changed...and they presented one of the attackers with an arrest
warrant for the president of the republic," Charles said.
Public records online show a man with Sanon's name worked as
a doctor in Florida, but it was not immediately clear if it was
the same man.
Nor was it clear why Sanon would want to topple Moise, whose
murder is the latest in a string of reverses for the struggling
country, which has sought international help.
Washington has rebuffed Haiti's request for troops, though a
senior U.S. official said on Sunday it was sending a technical
team to assess the situation.
Haitian police have arrested 18 Colombians and 3 Haitian
Americans, including Sanon, over the murder, Charles said. Five
Colombians are still at large and three were killed, he added.
The suspected assassins told investigators they were there
to arrest him, not kill him, the Miami Herald and a person
familiar with the matter said earlier on Sunday.
A source close to the investigation said two Haitian
Americans, James Solages and Joseph Vincent, told investigators
they were translators for the Colombian commando unit that had
an arrest warrant. But when they arrived, they found him dead.
The news follows reports that some of the Colombians had
said they had gone to work as security personnel on Haiti,
including for Moise himself.
The Miami Herald reported that the detained Colombians said
they were hired to work in Haiti by Miami-based company CTU
Security, run by Venezuelan emigre Antonio Enmanuel Intriago
Valera.
Charles indicated that CTU had been used to hire at least
some of the Colombian suspects, but gave no details.
Neither CTU nor Intriago could immediately be reached for
comment.
One phone number associated with the company in public
records sent calls to an answering machine that made a reference
to the fictional TV character Jack Bauer, who fought terrorism
in the series "24."
The recorded message ran, "Thank you for calling CTU
Security. For Tony Intriago, please leave a message or send a
text. For Jack Bauer, wait for the next season. Thank you for
calling and have a great day."
Social media profiles that appeared to belong to Intriago
included a Facebook photo showing a man in tactical gear
pointing a high-powered rifle. Instagram pictures showed
ammunition, guns, and people engaged in tactical training.
VIOLENT END
Photos and X-ray images posted on social media at the
weekend said to be from Moise's autopsy showed his body riddled
with bullet holes, a fractured skull and other broken bones,
underscoring the brutal nature of the attack.
Reuters could not independently confirm their authenticity.
Via social media, Haitians in parts of the capital
Port-au-Prince were planning protests this week against the
interim prime minister and acting head of state Claude Joseph.
Joseph's right to lead the country has been challenged by
other senior politicians, threatening to exacerbate the turmoil
engulfing the poorest country in the Americas.
On Saturday, one of Haiti's top gang leaders, Jimmy
Cherizier, a former police officer known as Barbecue, said his
men would take to the streets to protest the assassination.
Cherizier, boss of the so-called G9 federation of nine
gangs, said police and opposition politicians had conspired with
the "stinking bourgeoisie" to "sacrifice" Moise.
Gunfire rang out overnight in the capital, which has
suffered a surge in gang violence in recent months, displacing
thousands and hampering economic activity.
