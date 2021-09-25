Haitian migrants on the move weigh jobs in Mexico after clearout

MONTERREY, Mexico, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Many Haitians who are
heading for the U.S. border as thousands of their compatriots
were cleared out of a frontier camp are giving thought to
finding work in Mexico if measures to curb entry to the United
States stay tough.
On Friday, the United States said a border camp between the
cities of Del Rio in Texas and Ciudad Acuna in Mexico had been
emptied of thousands of migrants, most of them Haitian. Some
were flown out, while others stay in the United States for now.
For weeks, Haitians have been fleeing economic, political
and social chaos in their Caribbean homeland, with many
thousands still on the move in Central America and Mexico, in
the hope of a better life in the United States.
Thousands have fanned out across northern Mexico in recent
weeks, spurring concern among officials that mass crossings such
as those seen in Ciudad Acuna could happen elsewhere.
In the city of Monterrey a few hundred kilometers to the
southeast, about 2,000 Haitians have gathered, tallies by
migrant shelters show.
Marck Lender, a 30-year-old Haitian who had traveled from
Chile, said he would sit tight until he obtained the papers
needed to legalize his stay.
"I'm afraid of migration authorities, I don't want to be
deported," he said. "If I find work in Mexico, I'll be here."
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said nearly 30,000
migrants had been encountered in Del Rio in the past two weeks
and none were left in the camp there by Friday.
More than 12,000 migrants will have a chance to make their
case for asylum before U.S. immigration judges, while an
estimated 8,000 voluntarily returned to Mexico, and 2,000 were
expelled to Haiti. Others detained wait to learn their fate.
Roberson, a 42-year-old Haitian solderer who had traveled
from Brazil, said he was fed up with paying money to "guides"
and had just submitted an application for asylum in Mexico.
"We've been really badly treated on the whole journey, and
they've charged us a lot to get here," he said.
Roberson, who said he had a wife and children in Haiti,
declined to give his full name. He said he wanted to get a job
in Monterrey, or in the border cities of Tijuana or Mexicali.
Thousands more Haitians are moving through Central America,
with others among an estimated 16,000 awaiting boats into the
jungles of the Darien Gap in Panama, an often dangerous
bottleneck on the journey north.
Underlining the dangers they face, Panamanian authorities
said on Friday they had found a skeleton and nine bodies of
suspected migrants who drowned or died from heat stroke
alongside rivers in Darien's region of Embera-Wounaan.
Haiti has been convulsed by natural disasters, gang violence
and chronic political turmoil that came to a head in July with
the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise.
(Additional reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City
