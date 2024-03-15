STORY: Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced on Monday he would step down once the council, made up of seven voting members and two observers from different political coalitions and sectors of society, was in place.

After Henry announced later on Monday that he would step aside, Port-au-Prince was initially quieter, but violence has flared up again in the last two days.

Heavily armed gangs have taken over much of the capital, and rights groups have reported widespread killings, kidnappings and sexual violence. More than 360,000 people are internally displaced in Haiti, according to U.N. estimates.

Blinken on Friday also said an international force intended to restore security to Haiti was moving forward, but that challenges remained. The force, set to be led by Kenya, has faced stumbling blocks over funding and concerns within Kenya as the security situation in Haiti has deteriorated.