STORY: Former U.S. president Donald Trump cruised to another primary win on Saturday, easily beating lone rival Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina.

He had close to 60% of the vote with 99% of expected ballots tallied, according to pollster Edison Research.

"There's never been a spirit like this and I just want to say I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now. Never been like that."

It was the Republican party's fifth nominating contest in a campaign Trump has dominated from the outset, despite facing dozens of criminal charges.

The big win will bolster calls from Trump's allies that his last standing rival, Haley, should drop out of the race.

But the former South Carolina governor appeared to have outperformed expectations, with Trump's 20-percentage-point margin smaller than opinions polls had earlier projected.

"My whole goal for running is because you have a majority of Americans who are saying they don't want Donald Trump and they don't want Joe Biden. So as long as you have a majority of Americans saying 'please give us a choice', I'm going to continue to fight. I am not going anywhere."

Haley continued to insist she would fight on at least through "Super Tuesday" in March, when Republicans in 15 states and one U.S. territory will cast ballots.

"We're headed to the Super Tuesday states throughout all of next week."

However, Trump has already been campaigning as though he was the official GOP presidential candidate, as he focused his attacks on Democratic incumbent Joe Biden.

Before flying to South Carolina to watch ballot returns on Saturday, Trump did not mention Haley once as he addressed a gathering of conservative activists near Washington, mocking Biden and again claiming political persecution.

"I stand before you today not only as your past and hopefully future president, but as a proud political dissident. I am a dissident."

With a massive lead in national opinion polls, Trump could effectively clinch the nomination by mid-March if he continues to win primaries at the same pace - just in time for his first criminal trial, scheduled to begin on March 25 in New York City.

Nearly a third of those who voted in South Carolina's Republican primary said Trump would not be fit for the presidency if he was convicted of a crime, according to an exit poll conducted on Saturday by Edison.