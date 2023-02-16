Half Moon Bay shootings suspect pleads not guilty

Chunli Zhao, a Chinese citizen and the lone suspect, appeared during a brief hearing in Redwood City.

The 66-year-old entered the plea himself, speaking through a Mandarin-language interpreter.

The victims of last month's mass shooting were seven of his colleagues...

...across two mushroom-growing sites in the seaside town of Half Moon Bay.

He had been employed by one of the growers, Mountain Mushroom Farm,

and had resided at the property along with some other employees, according to its owners.

Authorities said early evidence indicated the bloodshed stemmed from a workplace grievance.

The murder charges against Zhao also cite "special circumstance",

accusing him of "personally and intentionally" shooting to kill.

Under California law, defendants convicted of murder with "special circumstances" are eligible for the death penalty,

though Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019 declared a moratorium on executions.