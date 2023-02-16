Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Half Moon Bay shootings suspect pleads not guilty

02/16/2023 | 11:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The farmworker charged with killing seven people in California last month pled not guilty on Thursday.

Chunli Zhao, a Chinese citizen and the lone suspect, appeared during a brief hearing in Redwood City.

The 66-year-old entered the plea himself, speaking through a Mandarin-language interpreter.

The victims of last month's mass shooting were seven of his colleagues...

...across two mushroom-growing sites in the seaside town of Half Moon Bay.

He had been employed by one of the growers, Mountain Mushroom Farm,

and had resided at the property along with some other employees, according to its owners.

Authorities said early evidence indicated the bloodshed stemmed from a workplace grievance.

The murder charges against Zhao also cite "special circumstance",

accusing him of "personally and intentionally" shooting to kill.

Under California law, defendants convicted of murder with "special circumstances" are eligible for the death penalty,

though Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019 declared a moratorium on executions.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:01aAir France-KLM reports robust bookings for 2023, forecasts higher margins
RE
12:58aJapan's 10-year yield pinned at top of BOJ's policy band for sixth day
RE
12:56aIndia's Kotak Mahindra Bank sees steady home loan demand on robust market
RE
12:53aNew York's JFK Airport terminal to remain shut after power outage
RE
12:39aVR firm Pico, owned by Chinese TikTok maker ByteDance, announces 'small' layoffs
RE
12:38aFormer bodyguard arrested over shooting of Afghan female ex-MP
RE
12:33aMarketmind: When doves cry
RE
12:32aVietnam imposes anti-dumping duty on some furniture originating from China
RE
12:30aIndia setting up $4 billion fund to backstop corporate debt market
RE
12:29aMost Adani stocks rise in early trade after attempt to assuage investors
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
2Stocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend
3Analysis-Germany's oldest companies face fresh break-up calls
4Stocks end higher after strong retail sales data
5Analyst recommendations: Nvidia, Eli Lilly, Activision Blizzard, Idexx ..

HOT NEWS