Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement For EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA

01/10/2022 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: FR0014005DA7), a global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies appointed Kepler Cheuvreux to implement a liquidity contract, starting on December 6th, 2021, to manage its own shares listed on Euronext Paris.

Under this liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2021:

- 5,391 shares
- € 400,579.60

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 share
- € 500,000.00

During the period from December 6th, 2021, to December 31st, 2021, the number of executions on the buy side amounted to 214, while the number of executions on sell side amounted to 83.

During this period, traded volumes were as follows:

- Traded volume on buy side: 9,613 shares for € 179,252.54
- Traded volume on sell side: 4,222 shares for € 79,832.14

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:12pDespite record COVID surge, Europeans ease rules for key services
RE
12:12pDomain Name Pioneer Monte Cahn Partners to Create Dot Hip Hop, LLC Becoming the Registry Operator for Domain Extension .HIPHOP
BU
12:12pMercialys Announces That It Signed Euro 96.6 Million of Sales Commitments During the Fourth Quarter Of 2021
BU
12:11pU.S. Supreme Court leaves in place limits on higher-ethanol fuel blend
RE
12:11pEU delays deadline on green investment rules for nuclear and gas
RE
12:11pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.5% Dragged by Housebuilders
DJ
12:10pVISIATIV : 2022 financial agenda
AN
12:09pMedicare asked to reassess 2022 premium hikes after Aduhelm price cut
RE
12:09pLACROIX : Closing of the FIRSTRONIC acquisition.
AQ
12:08pGold eases on robust yields as focus turns on U.S. inflation data
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
3Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
4Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
5IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening

HOT NEWS