Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement For EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA

Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: FR0014005DA7), a global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies appointed Kepler Cheuvreux to implement a liquidity contract, starting on December 6th, 2021, to manage its own shares listed on Euronext Paris.

Under this liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2021:

- 5,391 shares

- € 400,579.60

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 share

- € 500,000.00

During the period from December 6th, 2021, to December 31st, 2021, the number of executions on the buy side amounted to 214, while the number of executions on sell side amounted to 83.

During this period, traded volumes were as follows:

- Traded volume on buy side: 9,613 shares for € 179,252.54

- Traded volume on sell side: 4,222 shares for € 79,832.14

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

