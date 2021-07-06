Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Half-Yearly Report on Genkyotex's Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux

07/06/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) to Kepler Cheuvreux, effective May 7, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:

  • 9,243 Genkyotex shares,
  • 13,433.97 € in cash.

During the period of 01/01/2021 to 30/06/2021, no transactions were carried out under the liquidity contract due to the acquisition by Calliditas Therapeutics of a controlling interest in Genkyotex in November 2020.

As a reminder, under the liquidity contract the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at December 31, 2020:

  • 9,243 Genkyotex shares,
  • 13,467.52 € in cash.

During the period of 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020, the following has been executed:
- 147 executions on buy side
- 127 executions on sell side

During the same period, the volume traded was as follows:
- 18,814 shares for 47,956.14 euros on buy side
- 21,036 shares for 54,129.05 euros on sell side

About Genkyotex
Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies, listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. Its leading platform enables the identification of orally available small-molecules which selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration. Genkyotex is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, setanaxib (GKT831), a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor has shown evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in a Phase II clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Clinical trials in PBC and head and neck cancer with setanaxib are being planned in 2021 and investigator led studies are supported by the Company in Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Disease (DKD) and in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results in fibrosis of the lungs, are ongoing.
For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:06pINDUSTRIE CHIMICHE FORESTALI S P A  : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie
PU
12:06pCOMMVAULT  : Going Forward Together at Commvault
PU
12:05pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. SEC advisers push for details on gender, racial diversity at fund boards
RE
12:05pGROUPE GORGÉ SA  : Acceleration of the development in 3D Printing : Groupe Gorgé strengthens its Products division in Europe with the acquisition of the German company Creabis
AN
12:04pSILVER ELEPHANT MINING  : Minago Project Reports 722 Million Pounds Measured and Indicated and 319 Million Pounds Inferred Nickel Mineral Resource...
PU
12:04pMOBILE WORLD CONGRESS  : a review of the highlights
PU
12:04pCARECLOUD  : Fact Sheet
PU
12:04pADVANTAGE ENERGY  : July Corporate Presentation
PU
12:04pHIGHCO  : shareholding as 06/30/2021
GL
12:03pChina's Xi takes dig at U.S. in speech to political parties around world
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A rush to domestic stock
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: OPEC’s family feud and its consequences
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, BP, Glencore, Lancashire, NatWest...
4EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : EVONIK : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5EXPLAINER: How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets

HOT NEWS