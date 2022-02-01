Half of Canadians say pasta is ‘least terrifying meal' to prepare for their Valentine: survey

Italpasta poll highlights deal breakers and biggest turnoffs

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey of Canadians in time for Valentine’s Day puts Cupid’s lens on one of Canada’s staple foods and the lengths people will go to protect their love of pasta.



The survey, a poll of 1,505 Canadians by Italpasta reveals more than half of Canadians (52%) find pasta the ‘least terrifying’ and easiest meal to prepare for a first date or their Valentine. The survey also identified that one-in-three people (35%) consider pasta to be the most romantic date night meal.

“Love in a pandemic can be a tricky situation,” said Laura DalBo, Italpasta Director, Marketing, Communications & Import Brands. “The Pasta Lovers survey puts the love meter to the test with Canadians choosing between Cupid and their love of pasta.”

Italpasta, a company that has been feeding Canadians since 1989, wanted to test the ‘once was cute, but now is very irritating’, pasta-related behaviours. Below are those pasta love dealbreakers.

It’s not you it’s me: Pasta deal breakers Total Male Female 18-34 35-54 55+ Cooks it to a mush: A recipe for a breakup!

51%

51%

51%

53%

47%

53%

Drenches it in ketchup: A serious red flag!

49%

50%

48%

53%

49%

45%

Puts weird things in pasta (hot dogs, maple syrup, etc.): We are simply not compatible!

31%

31%

31%

30%

31%

32%

Slurps their spaghetti: No kisses for you!

28%

21%

33%

23%

28%

31%

A mouth covered in sauce: Not cute!

24%

20%

28%

23%

23%

25%

Cuts their spaghetti: Cut it out!

12%

15%

10%

17%

12%

10%

Puts oil in the water: Oil and water don’t mix…we are doomed!

8%

10%

7%

8%

10%

7%

Twirls spaghetti with a spoon: You spin me right round baby!

3%

4%

2%

3%

3%

3%





“For anyone who chooses to stay home with their Valentine and is eager to impress (and hoping to score another date) cooking is always a promising idea. In fact, many people find cooking not just attractive, but their top love language,” said DalBo. “Italpasta’s Artisan pasta line helps those who are romantically-inclined make the right moves in the kitchen and do so with simplicity and confidence.”

About The Pasta Lovers Survey by Italpasta

From January 13 to January 14, 2022, an online survey was conducted among a representative sample of 1,505 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes, the sample plan would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

About Italpasta

Passion, innovation and excellence have been at the core of Italpasta since 1989. Italpasta’s NEW Artisan Pasta is inspired by an age-old Italian way of making high-quality pasta combined with Canadian craftsmanship and made with only 100 per cent Canadian wheat. The result is a rough surface texture, helping sauce cling to our nutritious pasta for a fuller, delicious flavour with every bite. Italpasta’s Artisan Pasta is available in new 100 per cent RECYCLABLE PACKAGING. For recipes and more information please visit: www.italpasta.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Megan Dunscombe

megan@wearemaverick.com

647-972-2373

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bbec0a4-aeef-4d67-a627-f58ecb3c7867