Half of all imported goods from low-income countries are clothes

04/07/2021 | 09:18am EDT
The United Nations compiles a list of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) which is reviewed every three years. The criteria are gross domestic product (GDP), economic vulnerability and several indicators on education and health. 13.6 percent of the entire world population live in one of these 46 countries, most of them located in Africa (33 countries, 700 million inhabitants) and Asia (9 countries, 340 million inhabitants); another 15 million live in low-income countries in Oceania (3) and America (1).

Imports down in 2020

In 2020, Dutch imports from the LDCs were worth 2.9 billion euros, representing a decline of 4 percent on 2019. This amount comprised 1.9 billion in goods from Asia (65 percent) and 1.0 billion from Africa (34 percent). Asia predominantly supplies clothing while Africa supplies raw materials. Last year, the share held by LDCs in total Dutch goods imports was 0.7 percent. This is roughly equivalent to imports from Austria, our 30th largest import partner.

2015 1.257 1.093 0.007
2016 1.077 1.302 0.012
2017 1.029 1.689 0.018
2018 1.048 1.905 0.012
2019 0.913 2.107 0.009
2020 0.992 1.891 0.018

Bangladesh largest LDC trade partner

Among all low-income countries, Bangladesh is by far the largest goods supplier with an import value of 1,281 million euros in 2020 (of which 1,075 million euros was clothing). This is 47 percent more than in 2015. Relative to 2019, imports fell by 154 million euros last year (11 percent). This can be explained by diminishing demand for new clothing during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Over the past five years, imports from Cambodia have more than doubled; last year, however, these imports showed a year-on-year decline of 13 percent. Cambodia mainly supplies clothing, footwear and bags. In 2020, Dutch imports from Angola mainly consisted of crude oil.

Bangladesh 1281 1435 870
Cambodia 370 425 167
Angola 253 59 463
Myanmar 213 221 34
Mozambique 155 134 83
Ethiopia 128 111 242
Madagascar 79 43 84
Uganda 58 68 86
Other countries 363 533 328

Clothing is the top import product

Of all goods imported by the Netherlands from the LDCs, clothing is by far the most important category. In 2020, Dutch import flows of clothing from the LDCs were worth 1,453 million euros. Almost three-quarters of that amount came directly from Bangladesh. The remainder of clothing imports is mostly sourced from Cambodia and Myanmar. In 2020, footwear imports - almost exclusively from Bangladesh and Cambodia - were worth virtually the same amount as in the previous year, i.e. 180 million euros. Crude oil imports are almost entirely sourced from Angola. With a share of almost three-quarters, Ethiopia is by far the largest supplier of cut flowers. Aluminium imports are almost exclusively sourced from Mozambique.

2015 0.867 0.460 0.188 0.083 0.040 0.719
2019 1.627 0.223 0.122 0.182 0.073 0.802
2020 1.453 0.270 0.139 0.180 0.120 0.739

More information, including more on the interconnectedness between the Netherlands and the Least Developed Countries in Africa, can be found in the (English) Executive Summary of the Internationalisation Monitor on Africa.

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
