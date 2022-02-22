Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Half of payments in Caracas performed in U.S. dollars - study

02/22/2022 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man counts Venezuelan bolivar notes in downtown Caracas

CARACAS (Reuters) - Half of payments for food, medicine and services in Venezuela's capital Caracas are made using dollars, according to a report published on Tuesday by two local consulting firms.

The study from Anova Policy and the Venezuelan Finance Observatory, which gathered data from 354 establishments in Caracas, found that 34.3% of foreign-currency cash payments accounted for 34.3% of purchases made this month in supermarkets, pharmacies, hardware stores, and other businesses, up from 27.5% in December.

Remaining payments in foreign currency were made with cards or via bank transfers, the report said.

The amounts of foreign currency in circulation have risen since the government of President Nicolas Maduro relaxed economic controls in 2019 to help businesses struggling under U.S. sanctions and economic turmoil, with Maduro describing the dollar as an "escape valve."

The study said transactions in Venezuela's bolivar continued, even as high inflation eroded its value.

Venezuela's government is hoping to strengthen the bolivar after inflation slowed late last year and is considering taxing foreign currency transactions, though analysts and business leaders say such tax would not guarantee bolivar's recovery.

"People will want bolivars when they see that inflation is stable," said Jose Guerra, an economist and a member of the Finance Observatory.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.35918 Delayed Quote.0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.07% 0.78436 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.22% 1.1332 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.013396 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.72% 0.67429 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:53aSpain's Church seeks to add credence to enquiry of alleged child abuse
RE
09:52aBritain warns of cyberattacks as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
RE
09:51aU.S. business activity accelerates in February - IHS Markit survey
RE
09:50aDanish pension scheme halts Russian investments
RE
09:46aDakota Access pipeline suffers U.S. Supreme Court setback
RE
09:45aExplainer-How Western sanctions might target Russia
RE
09:41aIran appears ready to swap prisoners with U.S. as talks approach 'finish line'
RE
09:39aJPMorgan cuts Russian equities to 'neutral' as Ukraine crisis worsens
RE
09:38aIndia's K.N. Group to scale up ethanol output to meet rising demand
RE
09:37aTrump-linked SPAC's shares surge as Truth Social app tops Apple downloads
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia, Ukraine war fears send oil soaring, shake stocks
2Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
3Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
4Volkswagen and top investor steer towards Porsche IPO
5Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% oil and gas emissions cut by 2030

HOT NEWS