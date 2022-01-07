Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

01/07/2022 | 01:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2021:

- 53,000 shares

- € 1,676,520.36

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,041

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,001

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 471,000 shares for € 13,760,199.91

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 455,000 shares for € 13,398,255.71

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2021 on the liquidity account:

- 37,000 shares

- € 2,029,424.40

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 791

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,464

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 531,832 shares for € 12,317,605.85

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 894,832 shares for € 20,689,850.46

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 share

- € 4,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N° 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors
(société anonyme à conseil d’administration)
with a share capital of €3,498,626,330
Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France
403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:14pBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR
01:13pIn reversal, Georgia joins $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement
RE
01:11pThree men to be sentenced to life in prison for Ahmaud Arbery murder
RE
01:11pBlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
01:11pHalf-year Liquidity Contract Statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
BU
01:09pAnritsu, in Collaboration with Qualcomm, Verifies Industry-First Enhanced Network Slicing and Power Saving Tests for 5G New Radio Standalone
PR
01:08pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Demand for Labor Remains High as Hopeful Signs of Healing Supply Chains Emerge
PU
01:08pUSA BMX Celebrates the Close of the 2021 Season as the Largest and Most Successful in the History of the Sport
GL
01:08pUSA BMX Celebrates the Close of the 2021 Season as the Largest and Most Successful in the History of the Sport
GL
01:06pCitigroup to enforce 'no-jab, no-job' policy starting Jan. 14 - source
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed on the cusp of 'maximum employment' goal; not everyone has benefite..
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4U.S. labor market near maximum employment despite December payrolls mis..
5Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...

HOT NEWS