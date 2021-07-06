Log in
Half-yearly Report on Verallia Liquidity Agreement

07/06/2021 | 02:43am EDT
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2018-01 dated 2 July 2018 establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares, Verallia (Paris:VRLA) hereby makes available to the public its H1 2021 half-yearly report regarding the liquidity agreement entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on 20 December 2019 and which came into force on 6 January 2020:

- Available means as of 30 June 2021:

  • 2,682 shares
  • 3,288,360 euros

- Number of purchases completed during H1 2021: 7,569

- Number of sales completed during H1 2021: 6,930

- Volumes purchased during H1 2021: 577,496 shares for 17,854,658.66 euros

- Volumes sold during H1 2021: 574,814 shares for 17,767,660.03 euros

For the record:

- as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity agreement, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

  • 0 share
  • 2,500,000 euros

- in accordance with the amendment to the liquidity agreement dated 9 November 2020, the means allocated to the liquidity agreement were increased to 3,400,000 euros; and

- as of 31 December 2020, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

  • 0 share
  • 3,379,679 euros

About Verallia - At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world’s most sustainable packaging material. We work in common cause with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new healthy and sustainable solutions for all.

With around 10,000 people and 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries, we are the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, providing innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions to more than 10,000 businesses around the world.

Verallia produced more than 16 billion bottles and jars and achieved revenues of €2.5 billion in 2020. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: VRLA – ISIN: FR0013447729) and belongs to the SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small et CAC All-Tradable indexes. For more information, visit www.verallia.com


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS