Halifax Port Authority Awards Multi-Year Security Contract to Commissionaires

01/11/2021 | 12:52pm EST
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commissionaires Nova Scotia has been selected by the Halifax Port Authority for the provision of security-related services, including surveillance monitoring, patrolling, and access control. The initial term of the contract is one year with the option to renew annually for two additional years.

Commissionaires has been HPA’s security partner for over a decade. The new contract was awarded following an open tender process and came into effect January 1, 2021. Commissionaires employs 46 full-time staff year-round at the Port of Halifax, and an additional 22 staff during a typical six-month cruise season.

“We see Commissionaires as a part of our Port Community,” said Captain Allan Gray, President & CEO, Halifax Port Authority. “It means a lot to be able to partner with an organization that can help us meet our environmental, social and community goals.”

“Halifax is a port city, and we’re proud that our veteran commissionaires – many of them former sailors – will be able to continue to play their key role at the Port of Halifax,” said Geoff Hamilton, CEO, Commissionaires Nova Scotia. “COVID-19 has highlighted the importance for any organization to work with a reliable integrated security partner who can provide depth and resilience in a prolonged crisis.”

About the Port of Halifax:
The Port of Halifax is Canada’s Ultra Atlantic Gateway, connecting to more than 150 countries. The direct economic output of Port of Halifax operations and Nova Scotia exporters is $2.45 billion, generating 13,600 jobs. Offering a natural, deep harbour and big ship infrastructure, Halifax can accommodate large volumes of containerized cargo, bulk cargo and project cargo of any size. Collaborating and working with strong partners and stakeholders, the Port community in Halifax continues to deliver excellence.

About Commissionaires Nova Scotia:

Commissionaires is Canada’s premier security provider and a not-for-profit dedicated to providing employment opportunities for veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP. Commissionaires Nova Scotia is an independent member of the Commissionaires federation employing more than 1,400 Nova Scotians serving government and the private sector in a wide range of roles. Its services include security officers, remote monitoring and surveillance, mobile patrol, threat risk assessment, bylaw enforcement, identification and fingerprinting services, background screening, investigations, and security and safety training. Clients include some of Nova Scotia’s most recognizable private and public sector institutions.


To arrange an interview, contact:
Laura Howlett
Marketing & Communications Officer
Commissionaires
902-421-2378
lhowlett@commissionaires.ns.ca

© GlobeNewswire 2021
