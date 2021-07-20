Halliburton profit jumps 33% as oilfield activity rebounds

Global crude prices climbed 18.2% in the quarter ended June 30 and are up about 37% since the start of the year. The bump in prices has helped bolster activity in the oilfield, with the U.S. rig count rising for the 11th straight month in June, according to Baker Hughes data.

There were 470 rigs at the end of the second quarter, compared with 417 at the close of the March quarter.

"The positive activity momentum we see in North America and international markets today, combined with our expectations for future customer demand, gives us conviction for an unfolding multi-year upcycle", Halliburton's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said.

Halliburton said net income attributable to company rose to $227 million, or 26 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $170 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter. Wall Street analysts had anticipated earnings of 23 cents per share during the quarter.

Shares of Houston-based Halliburton were up about 2% in pre-market trading.

