  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Halliburton profit jumps 33% as oilfield activity rebounds

07/20/2021 | 08:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Halliburton oilfield services corporate offices is seen in Houston

(Reuters) - Halliburton Co on Tuesday reported a 33.5% jump in second-quarter profit from the previous three months, as a rebound in crude prices from pandemic lows buoyed demand for oilfield services.

Global crude prices climbed 18.2% in the quarter ended June 30 and are up about 37% since the start of the year. The bump in prices has helped bolster activity in the oilfield, with the U.S. rig count rising for the 11th straight month in June, according to Baker Hughes data.

There were 470 rigs at the end of the second quarter, compared with 417 at the close of the March quarter.

"The positive activity momentum we see in North America and international markets today, combined with our expectations for future customer demand, gives us conviction for an unfolding multi-year upcycle", Halliburton's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said.

Halliburton said net income attributable to company rose to $227 million, or 26 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $170 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter. Wall Street analysts had anticipated earnings of 23 cents per share during the quarter.

Shares of Houston-based Halliburton were up about 2% in pre-market trading.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -4.61% 19.65 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
S&P 500 -1.59% 4258.49 Delayed Quote.15.20%
