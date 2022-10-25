Halliburton profit rises as higher oil prices spark drilling demand
10/25/2022 | 06:51am EDT
(Reuters) - Halliburton Co posted a rise in profit for the third quarter on Tuesday, wrapping up an upbeat earnings season from the world's top oilfield services providers on strong demand fueled by higher oil prices.
The Houston-based company's net income rose to $544 million, or 60 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $236 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)