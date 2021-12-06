Halliburton says the world is entering a period of oil scarcity

HOUSTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm
Halliburton on Monday warned the world is headed for a
period of energy scarcity following years of underinvestment in
bringing more fossil fuels to market.
"For the first time in a long time, we will see a buyer
looking for a barrel of oil, as opposed to a barrel of oil
looking for a buyer," Halliburton Chief Executive Jeff Miller
said at an oil and gas conference in Houston.
It could take about a decade to ease the supply crunch,
Miller told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.
U.S. oil prices in October jumped to a seven-year
high of $85 a barrel as the economy recovered from the
coronavirus pandemic and demand surged. Critics have pointed
fast-shift to renewable energy and pressure from governments to
reduce fossil fuel production for the rising prices.
Miller, however, did not blame the energy transition, and
said it in fact needed to move faster to help alleviate high
prices.
"The fact is that there is not enough energy. If there were
abundant alternative energy sources, we wouldn't see commodity
prices spiking," he said.
In the United States, many companies are holding production
flat or limiting growth next year, following a push from
investors to focus on increasing returns over output. U.S. oil
production could reach 11.9 million barrels per day in 2022, an
increase of 800,000 bpd from 2021, according to a U.S. Energy
Information Administration forecast.
Miller expects his oil producing customers next year will
increase spending on new oil and gas by 20% or more and warned
that the services market would be strained by tight supplies of
equipment.
While Halliburton continues to invest in new technologies,
such as electric hydraulic fracturing fleets, he said the pace
of investment would be muted, especially as margins have been
squeezed for oilfield service companies.
"Our rate of reinvestment is substantially lower. We don't
believe this cycle will get the kind of legs it has had in the
past," he said.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston
Editing by Marguerita Choy)