Halo Investing Adds Former KeyBank Wealth Management President to Advisory Board

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Investing, Inc. ("Halo") is pleased to announce that Terry Jenkins, former President of KeyBank Wealth Management and former President and CEO, US Wealth Management of BMO Harris Bank in Chicago, has joined as an Advisory Board Member to the Company. Halo is an award-winning technology platform for protective investment solutions. Through the Halo platform, financial advisors and investors can easily access structured notes, market-linked CDs, buffered ETFs, and annuities, as well as a suite of tools to educate, analyze, customize, execute, and manage the most suitable protective investment product for their portfolios.

Mr. Jenkins has deep experience in all segments of the wealth management business and across banking, RIA, and Broker-Dealer channels. He also is known for his client-focused approach that is inclusive of technology solutions.

"Modern digital solutions and technology are now a requirement in the financial industry. Done well, this delivers both trust and confidence for clients. Halo is a financial technology leader that does just that. Their advanced technology platform offers wealth management providers a range of protective investment solutions unlike any other," says Terry Jenkins.

"Terry is one of the best leaders in the wealth management area. He is a strategic thinker who understands the technical nature of the profession, the importance of a disciplined execution, and the value of building client relationships," says Jason Barsema, the Co-Founder and President of Halo. "Halo is grateful to have him as part of the impactful and important journey we're on and his banking expertise, reputation, and technology-forward mindset are great benefits."

Terry Jenkins joins a distinguished set of advisors on Halo's Advisory Board including Jeb Bush, 43rd Governor of Florida, Author and Founder of ExcelinEd; Dr. Neal M. Soss, Credit Suisse Group AG's former Vice Chairman, Investment Strategy and Research, and Global Chief Economist; and Jack Selby, a founding member of PayPal and Managing Partner at Thiel Capital Management.

Mr. Jenkins retired from Key Private Bank in 2021, capping a six-year association with the Bank. During his tenure, Mr. Jenkins directed all aspects of KeyBank's Wealth Management businesses including Key Private Bank, Key Family Wealth, Key Investment Services, and Key Institutional Advisors.

Prior to KeyBank, Mr. Jenkins spent 14 years at BMO Harris Bank in Chicago, where he directed all US Wealth Management businesses, including a large family office platform, a national high net worth business, and a mass affluent broker dealer. He also was the business head for all Canadian-based private banking businesses, including asset management, trust, and banking.

Mr. Jenkins also led wealth management businesses at the Royal Bank of Canada for 12 years, including the global banking, trust, and investment management businesses, serving Canadian clients operating worldwide.

Mr. Jenkins earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Toronto, with a major in Commerce, and his Master's Degree in International Management from McGill University in Montreal.

About Halo Investing

Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform for protective investment solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Zurich, Dubai, and Singapore, Halo was co-founded by Biju Kulathakal and Jason Barsema in 2015 with a mission that focuses on putting "impact before profits," providing access to impactful investment opportunities previously unavailable to most investors. Through the Halo platform, financial advisors and investors can easily access structured notes, market-linked CDs, buffered ETFs, and annuities, as well as a suite of tools to educate, analyze, customize, execute, and manage the most suitable protective investment product for their portfolios. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company's Ten Most Innovative Companies of 2021. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com

