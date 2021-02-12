Log in
Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CLGX, PRSP, MTSC, SYNC

02/12/2021 | 04:42am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a CoreLogic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Perspecta shareholders will receive $29.35 per share in cash. If you are a Perspecta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amphenol Corporation for $58.50 per share in cash. If you are an MTS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Centre Lane Partners, LLC for $2.20 in cash per share. If you are a Synacor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
