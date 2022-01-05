Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CONE, VG, TACO, CSPR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/05/2022 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners for $90.50 per share in cash. If you are a CyrusOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ericsson for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Vonage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Jack in the Box Inc. for $12.51 per share in cash. If you are a Del Taco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Durational Capital Management LP for $6.90 per share in cash. If you are a Casper Sleep shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Latest news "Companies"
11:12aGold benefits from weaker dollar ahead of Fed minutes
RE
11:12aIntel on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Almost a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
11:11aAllegiant Air buys 50 new Boeing 737 MAX jets in strategy shift
RE
11:10aColumn-As death toll rises in Ethiopia, Middle East powers fuel drone race
RE
11:10aEurope's auto stocks hit record high as traders bet on strong 2022
RE
11:10aFEDERAL CIRCUIT PATENT WATCH : No Heightened Written Description Standard For Negative Claim Limitations
AQ
11:09aCINEWORLD V CINEPLEX : What Does It Mean To Operate Movie Theatres In The Ordinary Course During A Pandemic?
AQ
11:09aSisters of the Valley Bring Back the Bundle
GL
11:09aVelocityEHS LinkedIn Live Event Prepares Employers for Upcoming U.S. OSHA, EPA and Canadian NPRI Regulatory Deadlines
GL
11:09aVelocityEHS LinkedIn Live Event Prepares Employers for Upcoming U.S. OSHA, EPA and Canadian NPRI Regulatory Deadlines
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3U.S. stocks mixed, Treasury yields flat ahead of Fed indicator
4ELRINGKLINGER AG : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan
5Asian stocks saw big foreign outflows in 2021 despite Dec buying

HOT NEWS