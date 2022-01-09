Log in
Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CSLT, VCRA, HXOH, OCDX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/09/2022 | 12:01am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Vera Whole Health, Inc. for $2.05 in cash per share. If you are a Castlight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Stryker Corporation for $79.25 in cash per share. If you are a Vocera shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC: HXOH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of American Securities LLC for $30.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Quidel Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Ortho shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash per common share and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share, with Ortho shareholders expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company. with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc. If you are an Ortho shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


HOT NEWS