Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EPAY, CCMP, VRS, BRG; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/08/2022 | 03:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are a Bottomline shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Entegris, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CMC Materials shareholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CMC Materials common stock they own. If you are a CMC Materials shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to BillerudKorsnäs AB for $27.00 per share in cash. If you are a Verso shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $24.25 per share. If you are a Bluerock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:28pVORTEX BRANDS : Quarterly Report
PU
04:44pExclusive-Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal
RE
04:38pDiscussed the progress of investment activities in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region
PU
04:38pA new mechanism for promoting investment projects is being introduced in the Khorezm region
PU
04:38pKRON TELEKOMÜNIKASYON HIZMETLERI : How to Ensure Privileged Account Password Security?
PU
04:30pExclusive-Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal
RE
04:22pSOLOGENIC : Almost 50% of XRP Circulating Supply Participated in SOLO Airdrop Through Top 30 Exchanges
GL
03:58pModerna gives Mexico 2.7 million shots as deaths top 300,000
AQ
03:58pITV : Lionfish is unmasked as Will Young on tonight's The Masked Singer
PU
03:57pHalper Sadeh LLP Investigates EPAY, CCMP, VRS, BRG; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Serbia may suspend lithium deal with Rio Tinto - PM Brnabic
4Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
5Exclusive Speaker Interview with Karen Capper, AstraZeneca Ahead of the..

HOT NEWS