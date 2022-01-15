Log in
Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates IHC, NEOG, LEVL, CPLG; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/15/2022 | 01:12pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Geneve Holdings, Inc. for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are an Independence shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with 3M’s Food Safety business. Under the merger, NEOGEN will issue shares to 3M shareholders such that existing NEOGEN shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. 3M will also receive consideration valued at approximately $1 billion, subject to closing and other adjustments. If you are a NEOGEN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Merchants Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Level One shareholders will have the right to receive 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of Level One common stock owned. If you are a Level One shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the merger, CorePoint shareholders will receive $15.65 per share in cash plus, if applicable and in certain circumstances, incremental cash consideration if CorePoint timely resolves previously disclosed tax proceedings with the Internal Revenue Service. If you are a CorePoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


