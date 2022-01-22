Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LEVL, GCP, MIME, FLOW; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/22/2022 | 03:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Merchants Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Level One shareholders will have the right to receive 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of Level One common stock owned. If you are a Level One shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Saint-Gobain for $32.00 per share in cash. If you are a GCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds advised by Permira for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a Mimecast shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds for $86.50 per share in cash. If you are a SPX FLOW shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:59aChina's Beijing to maintain COVID emergency status as Winter Olympics loom
RE
04:54aTHE FUTURE OF HYBRID CLOUD : Focus on hyperscalers
PU
04:54aROHIT FERRO TECH : Corporate Governance Report for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2021
PU
04:44aUK foreign minister Truss to visit Russia in Feb - RIA cites source
RE
04:35aResidents of Ukrainian city near Russian border brace for the unknown
RE
04:29aTokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time
RE
04:29aTokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time
RE
04:06aAFCON 2021 - the Unraveling of Algeria
AQ
04:06aDangote's Wealth Surges by U.S.$1.3 Billion in Three Weeks, Nears Senegal's GDP
AQ
04:06aGreen Money - A Summit to Climb
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst weeks since pandemic start as Netflix woes d..
2Intel's $20 billion Ohio factory could become world's largest chip plan..
3Biden, Kishida agree to boost security, economic cooperation amid risin..
4Amazon could face claims by U.S. agency over union supporter's firing
5U.S. suspends 44 U.S flights by Chinese carriers after China action

HOT NEWS