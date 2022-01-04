Log in
Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PTRS, VSAT, CERN, SEAC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/04/2022 | 02:24am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Partners Bancorp shareholders may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Partners Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Partners Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Viasat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Oracle Corporation for $95.00 per share. If you are a Cerner shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Triller Hold Co LLC. If you are a SeaChange shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


HOT NEWS