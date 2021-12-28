Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SKIL, HXOH, EPAY, ABTX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

12/28/2021 | 01:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Codecademy. If you are a Skillsoft shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC: HXOH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of American Securities LLC for $30.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are a Bottomline shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CBTX, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock for each share of Allegiance common stock they own. Upon closing of the merger, Allegiance shareholders will own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an Allegiance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Latest news "Companies"
03:03pVenezuelan man files $250 mln lawsuit against fox news & sidney powell following accusations that he rigged 2020 election results - insider
RE
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.76% to Settle at $2.3714 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.59% to Settle at $2.2471 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.54% to Settle at $75.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.12% to Settle at $4.0550 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pZAPTEC : Share-based incentive program for all employees from 1.1.2022
AQ
03:00pRaskin eyed as Wall Street cop as Biden weighs Fed slate -WSJ
RE
02:57pDELTA AIR LINES : Winter weather, omicron variant impact holiday flight schedule
PU
02:57pF&M BANCORP : Mail Fraud, Explained
PU
02:51pPentagon awards contract for development of F-35 variant for unnamed ally
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3META : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
5Global shares rise as investors shrug off Omicron worries

HOT NEWS