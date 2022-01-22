Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TMX, NEOG, EPAY, BRG; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/22/2022 | 03:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Rentokil Initial plc. If you are a Terminix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with 3M’s Food Safety business. Under the merger, NEOGEN will issue shares to 3M shareholders such that existing NEOGEN shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. 3M will also receive consideration valued at approximately $1 billion, subject to closing and other adjustments. If you are a NEOGEN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are a Bottomline shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $24.25 per share. If you are a Bluerock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:59aChina's Beijing to maintain COVID emergency status as Winter Olympics loom
RE
04:54aTHE FUTURE OF HYBRID CLOUD : Focus on hyperscalers
PU
04:54aROHIT FERRO TECH : Corporate Governance Report for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2021
PU
04:44aUK foreign minister Truss to visit Russia in Feb - RIA cites source
RE
04:35aResidents of Ukrainian city near Russian border brace for the unknown
RE
04:29aTokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time
RE
04:29aTokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time
RE
04:06aAFCON 2021 - the Unraveling of Algeria
AQ
04:06aDangote's Wealth Surges by U.S.$1.3 Billion in Three Weeks, Nears Senegal's GDP
AQ
04:06aGreen Money - A Summit to Climb
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst weeks since pandemic start as Netflix woes d..
2Intel's $20 billion Ohio factory could become world's largest chip plan..
3Biden, Kishida agree to boost security, economic cooperation amid risin..
4Amazon could face claims by U.S. agency over union supporter's firing
5U.S. suspends 44 U.S flights by Chinese carriers after China action

HOT NEWS