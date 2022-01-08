Log in
Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TSC, RRD, NPTN, ROG; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/08/2022 | 03:22pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Raymond James Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, TriState Capital common stockholders will receive $6.00 in cash and 0.25 Raymond James shares for each share of TriState Capital common stock they own. If you are a TriState Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Chatham Asset Management, LLC for $10.85 per share in cash. If you are an RRD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc. for $16.00 per share in cash. If you are a NeoPhotonics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for $277.00 in cash per share. If you are a Rogers shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


HOT NEWS